My husband and I have a takeaway addiction… we’ve promised to stop, and we’ve already saved £350 in just 11 days.

My husband and I have a takeaway addiction… we’ve promised to quit, and we’ve already saved £350 in just 11 days.

AFTER sharing her story about becoming addicted to takeaways on TikTok, a WOMAN has gone viral.

Ella Grace, a mother of two, revealed how she and her partner spent a fortune on takeout every day.

Ella Grace, from England, went viral after a video on her TikTok account, ellagrace_x21, where she is documenting her journey, received over 300,000 views.

Everyone enjoys a treat now and then, but Ella and her partner were ordering takeout for themselves twice a day, if not three times a day.

Ella has been challenging herself to cook more homecooked meals as part of the couple’s 100-day no-takeaway challenge.

She is on day 13 of her challenge and has already saved around £500.

Ella claimed that a typical food day for her and her husband would begin with a Costa or Starbucks toastie and coffee for breakfast, followed by Subway or McDonald’s for lunch.

She said the couple could eat Chinese, curry, KFC, Nandos, or whatever they wanted for dinner.

“We are on day 11 and we have already saved between £350 and £400,” Ella said in one video.

Ella was asked if her two children ate the same foods as their parents, to which she replied, “NO WAY!”

She stated that she would not feed her children takeaway every day because it was unhealthy for them, but that an occasional takeaway would not be a problem if parents chose to do so.

Some users questioned why, if Ella could cook, she spent so much money on take-out food. Ella responded, “It sounds silly when you put it that way, but just know food addiction is real.”

Ella stated in another comment that she and her partner would spend £600 to £1000 per month on takeaways.

She also explained to users how difficult it was to become addicted to ‘bad’ food and how convenient it was to order food from a restaurant.

Ella added that she had tried numerous times in the past to stop eating takeout, but that documenting her journey on TikTok had helped her stay on track, and that the support she had received had made it a positive experience.

“Can’t wait for you to hit that day 100, you’ve got this!” one user wrote, while another said, “Can’t wait for you to hit that day 100, you’ve got this!”

Another user exclaimed, “Day nine completed today, really struggled today because I wasn’t feeling motivated, but we’ve done it!”

