My husband and I have marriage rules that irritate people because they make us appear to be overbearing, but we don’t mind.

A COUPLE who has faced backlash for their controversial marriage rules insists they don’t care because their love for one another is what matters most.

The couple, who are expecting their fourth child together, took to TikTok to explain why some of their relationship’s rules irritate others.

Madison Chavez began her TikTok video with, “Rules my husband and I have in our marriage that make people angry.”

She continued, “We aren’t allowed to leave the house without our location on.”

She then perplexed many of her viewers by using a sweetcorn emoji before writing “is a sin” – before realizing she was referring to pornography with the image.

“We put each other before everyone (including parents),” she explained as the third rule.

Many people assumed that the location services were used to see if the other person was cheating, as one person commented: “I’m stunned by the location being on.”

That is insane.

“I don’t have any faith in anything.”

Madison, on the other hand, insisted that they do so in order to keep the other safe.

“I’m a flight attendant, so I always share my location for safety reasons!” wrote someone, to which Madison replied, “We have the same reason.”

Others praised Madison and her husband Josh for sticking to the rules in their marriage, with one writing, “Good for you queen!”

“Whatever works in your relationship.”

It’s no one’s business.”

“These are THEIR boundaries,” said another.

It’s not necessary for them to be yours.”

