My husband canceled my doctor’s appointment so that I could cook him dinner, and he’s upset with me because I declined.

A WOMAN has revealed how her husband canceled her doctor’s appointment so she could prepare dinner for him and his friend.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, took to Reddit to seek advice on the situation.

She explained that she was a stay-at-home mom who appreciated how hard her husband worked and that she enjoyed hosting his family and friends in exchange.

The mother, 34, said she had recently experienced vision problems and was in a lot of pain as a result.

She had ignored the problem for a while because she was too preoccupied with running the house and caring for their children, but she was advised to make an appointment with a doctor as soon as possible, which she did.

She admits that getting an appointment on such short notice was difficult, but she did it.

Her 37-year-old husband informed her that he had invited friends over for dinner the same day, but she informed him that she had a meeting that day.

He informed her that her eyes appeared to be fine and that she would have to reschedule her doctor’s appointment.

When the woman told him she had to go and didn’t want to reschedule, her husband informed her that he had cancelled her appointment over email.

She inquired as to why he had canceled, and her husband explained that he needed her to host dinner for his friends, and that she shouldn’t be surprised because she was aware of their plans.

His wife immediately dialed the clinic and was able to reschedule her appointment, but her husband refused to take her, so she waited for her sister, who did.

She claimed her husband threw a fit over the situation, and when she returned home, the house was deserted.

Her husband later called her to tell her that she had made him look like a bad friend by not hosting dinner for his friends; he also called her a bad host, manipulative, and stubborn for bailing on him the way she did, and he said he’d never forget it.

Users thought it was unfair to ask if she should have cancelled her appointment, and one wrote: “Now OP has had her eyes checked she’ll be able to see all those giant red flags.”

“How does a 37-year-old man make it to his age with the emotional stability of a toddler?” another user wondered.

A third party wrote, “Your husband values his image to his friends more than your health.”

for the purpose of

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.