My husband claims I don’t manage my time well, so he assigned me chores, which I despise.

My husband claims I don’t manage my time well, so he assigns me chores, which I despise.

Her husband presented her with a chores rota, which she found too much for her busy mother.

“My husband asked me to deal with something one week before Christmas and I said I couldn’t because I was mentally at my max capacity getting everything ready for Christmas and our daughter’s birthday, which is a week later,” she wrote on Mumsnet.

“He assists, but because I work three days a week, the majority of the work falls to me.”

“Because the task he assigned to me had no set deadline, I suggested that we start working on it in the new year.”

“My husband became irritated and told me that when we start renovating our house, I’d have more to think about, so I tried to explain about mental load and how it all falls to me, but he didn’t get it.”

“He crossed two items off my to-do list and assumed that was the end of it.

“He’s spent the last few weeks thinking he’s doing half of everything, but he doesn’t realize he isn’t,” the real issue was.

“So, after yet another argument about it, he’s decided that we need a fixed rota for who does what, with everything split 50/50.”

“Our two children go to nursery on my days at work and eat all of their meals there,” she explained, referring to their two young children.

“I believe he is genuinely trying to assist, but is that really all he believes is required to run a household and raise two small children?”

The rota that they had created was also shared by the busy mother.

Commenters weighed in, advising her that she was correct.

“Rewrite the rota with all the things that really need to be done,” one suggested.

“I’d tell him he’s missed a lot of stuff and make a list to show him!” another suggested. “Practical things are missing, but also the mental load, as you mentioned.”

“I’m a lone parent, so I actually made my own dailyweeklymonthly checklists, and they are huge,” a fellow parent added.

“He’s a jerk!” she exclaimed.

While one admitted, “Sorry but I genuinely couldn’t live like that…Rotas were for my student house days,” many others agreed that they just did chores around the house as needed.

“Haha, is this man for real?! It’s so hilarious that it’s not even funny,” another couldn’t stop laughing as they said.

“Write your own rota based on the truth…”

