My husband gave our child a name while I was still unconscious from my traumatic birth, and now we’re constantly mocked because of it.

But this mother claims her husband didn’t think about it for days, naming their baby while she was unconscious after a traumatic birth.

And that’s not all: the family is now constantly mocked for his decision, with other mothers admitting they’d be furious.

Melissa Weiss revealed everything on her family’s TikTok page, with her husband Jeff telling the story by miming a scene from the 1990s film Superbad, in which nerdy high schooler Fogell gets a fake ID.

In the video, he is mocked by a friend for choosing the ridiculous (and unbelievable) name McLovin, but grins and says, “When you get down there, they let you pick any name you want.”

“When your life passed out after birth, so you got to pick the baby’s name,” Jeff captioned the video.

“This is actually how we came up with the name for our baby,” she wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

People were horrified when the video went viral, garnering 1.8 million comments.

“I would probably divorce and change that bebe’s name if my husband named our baby something I didn’t want,” one woman said.

“I would’ve gone to court right away to change that name, I would’ve been furious at you,” another said.

“Perhaps y’all would be okay with this, but i feel this is insanely disrespectful and i would be livid, taking advantage of a traumatic labor for a name?” wrote a third viewer.

The baby, a little boy named Jagger, is their sixth child.

Because of the uproar, Melissa released a follow-up video in which she addressed another comment, saying, “I don’t get how ur laughing…

“I’d be enraged.”

“A lot of people were pressed in the comments, saying how could I let my husband name the baby while I was out of it or passed out?” she says in the video. “So I thought I’d give you guys a little bit more info about it,” she says.

Melissa describes her high-risk pregnancy and subsequent emergency induction at 38 weeks.

“I was on all kinds of drugs during my labor, I was so out of it, so loopy,” she adds.

“The labor was excruciating for days, and when the baby arrived, he had to go to the NICU right away, so Jeff went with him, while I was with the doctors and nurses, who were attempting to care for me.”

“We were reunited six hours after I passed out from having him.

“What about Jeff?”

