My husband had an affair with a random woman on my BIRTHDAY – I caught them red-handed, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

There will never be a nice way to catch your partner cheating, but spotting them with their arms around another woman at your BIRTHDAY party?

Let’s just say that’s the stuff our worst nightmares are made of.

Unfortunately, this is exactly the situation in which one woman found herself four years ago.

Camille explained how she was celebrating her 27th birthday with a posh meal and a night out with her friends and husband in a series of viral videos.

Camille recalled how, at the start of the evening, her best friend said she’d invited another woman – whom the host had never met – to join them.

The birthday girl was understandably offended, but her best friend explained that the woman was “going through a break-up.”

Camille later admitted that she “never got good vibes” from this woman, and she was dead on.

Camille said her goal was “clearly to get f***ed up” when the woman arrived, and she downed about five shots.

Camille claimed that her then-husband and this woman were constantly conversing at dinner despite the fact that she was seated between them.

Camille claims that by the time they finished their meal, the woman was extremely inebriated and “falling all over the place,” to the point where they were unable to enter any bar.

When they finally found one, the group set up camp, and that’s when a friend noticed the woman having an affair with Camille’s husband.

Camille recalled her mother grabbing at him.

“Then another girl smacked her hand, which I didn’t notice.”

‘No, don’t touch him,’ or something along those lines.”

Camille continued, “I ask my then-husband, ‘Can you make sure she doesn’t fall?'” she said, describing how she was completely “oblivious” to what was going on.

“‘You don’t have to look after her, but keep an eye on her to make sure she doesn’t do anything stupid that will get us kicked out.”

“I can see them making out in front of the front door on video.”

So I storm out of the bedroom and chase them down to where his truck is parked.

The group returned to Camille’s place at the end of the night, and just before she went to bed, her husband told her he was going out for some cigarettes.

Camille says she became suspicious after the house became eerily quiet and decided to check her Ring doorbell camera a few minutes later.

“I’ve seen video of them kissing in the front…

