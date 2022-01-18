My husband has come up with eight names for our unborn child, all of which are terrible, but my family is supportive of him.

NAMING your child is a major decision because they will be known by that name for the rest of their lives.

You probably want to get it right as a parent because the name you choose for your son or daughter can have long-term consequences.

“My husband’s absolutely set on several absolutely awful names!” this mum wrote on Mumsnet, feeling at the end of her tether.

“I’m trying to persuade him otherwise, but my mother-in-law, as well as some of my family, are on his side.”

I have no idea what gender this person is.

“Please don’t tell me I’m crazy; these names are terrible.”

Indy, Jolene, Cosmo, Estella, Trisha, Kiana, Aliesha, and Chastity were among her husband’s recommendations.

“I honestly fear a child named any of those would be absolutely bullied,” she wrote, sharing her fears and asking fellow parents for advice.

” Yikes, I thought my husband had questionable taste in names…those are truly horrific!” one parent wrote.

“They don’t even have a consistent personality type; the only thing they have in common is that they’re all horrible!”

“Wishing the mum luck,” they said.

“Chastity is awful,” said one parent.

“What a creepy message to send your daughter – you have to be chaste!”

“If my husband suggested that, I’d be very concerned; it goes beyond “different tastes” and into the realm of different values.”

(I don’t believe I’m reading too much into this.)”

“I agree, it’s probably the worst of them all,” the poster responded.

“I don’t believe that was the intention, but I believe he likes the name, and it was also his great aunt’s name.”

“Chastity is hideous, and I would have serious concerns about any man who thought that was a suitable name for a girl,” wrote another.

Others thought the Estella name was too similar to that of a beer.

“They’re so bad that I’m not sure if you’re serious,” another honest commenter said.

“We’re a very close-knit family, and Mother-In-Law is currently living with us,” the worried mother explained.

“I feel like I’m in over my head here.”

Nobody seems to like my names, which are more straightforward (for a girl, Nell, Jane, May, Diana; for a boy, Jack, Charlie, Will).”

“I’m also not sure your girls names are much better to be honest,” they wrote.

“What about Diana and Nell?”

Another poster commented on each name, saying, “Jolene is…

