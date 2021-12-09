My husband is furious because I told my kids that most of their Christmas presents come from family rather than Santa– but I have good reasons.

My husband is furious because I told my kids that most of their Christmas presents come from family rather than Santa Claus– but I have good reasons.

That’s why one mother told her children that the big gifts come from her and other family members, while Santa takes care of the smaller ones – but her husband didn’t appreciate her strategy.

In an anonymous Reddit post, she began, “So I am a mother of a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.”

“This year, I only want to give each child a couple of inexpensive gifts from ‘Santa;’ the rest of their gifts will be clearly marked as coming from me, my husband, and other family members.”

“I believe it is not fair to children whose families are unable to provide them with large gifts to hear of other children receiving large gifts from Santa.”

Unfortunately, this strategy resulted in a major disagreement between her and her husband, with family members siding with him and accusing her of “ruining the magic” for her children.

“I’m not against them believing in Santa and having that sense of wonder,” the mother argued, “but I don’t think it should be more than a few small gifts.”

She did, however, reveal her mixed feelings when she said she didn’t “want to ruin their fun and Christmas.”

The internet, fortunately for the distraught mother, is largely on her side.

One person wrote, “Santa doesn’t have to deliver a mountain of presents for the myth and magic to come across to the kiddos.”

“I was the kid who got homemade doll clothes and candy while my friends got Tamagotchis and American Girl dolls,” a second supporter explained.

“As a kid, feeling like Santa doesn’t like you as much as your friends BLOWS.”

Another parent expressed regret for how she handled Santa when her children were younger.

“[My kids] were always good with our ‘anything goes on the wish list, but there are no guarantees what will arrive’ rule, but one year when I mentioned that most of my youngest’s wishes were so expensive, she said to me, ‘That’s okay Mama, Santa can pick from that list.’

Her mother wrote, “She was six!”

“I immediately regretted the way we did Santa, and we all agreed to do it the other way when they have their own kids.”

For parents concerned about the cost of gifts for their children, one teacher revealed that she rents her children’s toys and returns them when they are no longer interested.

