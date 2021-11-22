My husband isn’t allowed to have female friends, so I need to know if he’s talking to one.

My husband isn’t allowed to have female friends, and I need to know if he’s talking to one.

Each marriage has its own set of dynamics, rules, and expectations.

While there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a happy marriage, most couples agree that certain common practices are beneficial.

Bailey, who goes by the TikTok handle @bmcpher, shared a few tips that have helped her and her husband.

She began, “Rules that my husband and I have for our marriage that make people ANGRY,” as the song Start A Riot played in the background.

“No friends of the opposite sex,” their first rule states.

“No work gfsbfs; no alone time with the opposite sex,” rule two and three state.

“No texting the opposite sex without the other knowing,” she said as she danced and smiled.

The rules appear arbitrary to the average viewer, and Bailey is well aware of her divisive views.

“Unpopular,” according to her TikTok bio.

When you’re alone in a room with someone of the opposite sex, it’s difficult to maintain control.

What happened to a boy-girl relationship that was completely platonic?

Bailey probably feared negative feedback, which is why she turned off comments on the video.

She did, however, post a follow-up video in which she revealed some more marriage rules.

“There will be no lusting after others (no going to scandalous pages),” she said.

“Always prioritize each other (even over your parents).”

While many people criticized the rules as being too stringent, others defended Bailey:

“I’m perplexed; these appear to be perfectly normal boundaries.”

“What are you guys on?” one inquired.

“And that, ladies and gentlemen, is respecting your partner!” said another. “Does your hubby have a brother?”

