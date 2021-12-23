My husband isn’t going to be in the delivery room with me because he’s afraid the nurses will spend more time with him.

A DISAPPOINTED mother-to-be explained that her husband is “using” his aversion to blood to “dodge” being present at their baby’s birth.

The woman explained that her partner has a genuine fear of blood, and that he has to lie down and wait for his color to return when undergoing blood tests.

However, she stated that she never imagined he would use this as an excuse to skip out on such an important event.

“Yes, [my partner]is refusing to be with me in the delivery room when it is time for the labor and birth of our first baby, and I am livid,” the woman told Kidspot.com.au.

Her partner made “the decision” after they both went to an antenatal class that scared him so much that he refused to participate.

“Rather than considering how it would affect me or how he could step up, he decided to just bury his head in the sand and use the blood fear as an excuse to not be involved,” she said.

He didn’t show up because he claimed that being in the room would make the labor more difficult for her.

He claimed he’d be so out of sorts that the nurses would have to help him.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked that he was even considering it,” she said. “I was also gobsmacked that there was no discussion to be had, that I was just being informed as if it didn’t impact me at all.”

The woman explained that she was enraged as he continued to make weak excuses to justify his absence, and she finally exploded in rage and told him it was a “cop out.”

She had hoped he would change his mind, but he didn’t, and he even began suggesting replacements for him.

I’m so upset because my partner, the father of the baby I’ll be laboring and delivering, has just opted out, leaving me to handle everything alone.

The distraught mother-to-be pleaded with medical professionals, midwives, and friends to persuade him to change his mind, but he refused, despite being told of all the wonderful things he would miss out on if he didn’t attend the birth.

“Like how incredible it is to see your baby for the first time, or to cut the cord, or to hold your baby in those early moments,” she explained.

