My husband made a list of every fight we had in 2021 – he’s always so calm, and I’m afraid he’ll divorce me now.

What do you do after a fight with your partner? Some people use it as an excuse to go for an angry run, while others prefer to have a drink with their girlfriends.

But there’s one thing we don’t do: we don’t add the fight to a list of all our other squabbles.

Unfortunately for one woman, her husband has been doing exactly that, and she is understandably “totally destabilized” by the discovery.

The woman described her partner as a “very smart and very calm” man who “gets along well,” according to Dear Prudence’s advice column.

“I’m currently a stay-at-home mom with a wonderful toddler,” she wrote.

“Like many moms, I feel like a lot of my efforts go unnoticed, which resulted in a fight the other night.”

The woman’s husband left for a meeting shortly after their disagreement and left his computer unlocked.

“It didn’t take long to find a list of every quarrel that he has with me that he’s been keeping for a year,” she added.

“He’s kept a list of things he claims I forced him to do, times when he felt he was in the right…it’s all there.”

I’ve been asking him, “Are we okay?” the whole time, and he says, “We’re fine, but…there’s a list!”

Needless to say, she’s in a pickle because if she confronts him, he’ll know she was looking through his personal belongings.

Turning to an advice columnist for help, the woman suggested addressing each item on the list – but in such a way that he wouldn’t notice she was looking through his computer.

“There are things on there that I’ve always felt super insecure about and convinced myself weren’t bothering him,” she continued.

This has me completely perplexed.

I’m not sure what to do; is this divorce territory?”

The advice columnist tried to reassure her by saying the list was probably just a “documentation” of his thoughts and a sign that they should try to communicate more openly.

Users in the comments section, on the other hand, were skeptical.

“I was married to a very smart, very calm man as well,” one responded.

When I inquired, he said everything was fine.

“It appears that things have turned out…

