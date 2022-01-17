My husband planned a fairytale proposal at Disneyland… then told me he didn’t love me anymore two weeks after the wedding.

My husband staged a fairytale proposal at Disneyland… then told me he didn’t love me anymore two weeks after the wedding.

Her boyfriend proposed in front of the castle at Disneyland Paris, and she thought her dreams had come true.

But, just two weeks after their fairytale wedding, a new wife was devastated when her husband turned around and told her he didn’t love her any longer – and hadn’t for quite some time.

Celsie Jones used TikTok to share her story in response to the question, “Tell me about a time when a guy did something that lowered your self-esteem to the depths of hell.”

“This is going to be interesting,” she said at the outset.

“In front of the castle at Disneyland Paris, he proposed to me in the most magical way.”

“After that, we had a child.”

Because of Covid, we had to reschedule our wedding.

“So he married me, told me he’d spend the rest of his life with me, and told me he loved me and thought I was beautiful every single day of our relationship.”

“And then he said he hasn’t loved me for a long time two weeks after the wedding,” she continued.

Celsie added that the marriage breakup has made her doubt all aspects of her life, as she struggles to control her emotions.

“How am I supposed to trust anyone else, and how am I supposed to feel about myself after the most magical day in the entire world, in my life, and probably ever will be in my life – I’m never gonna marry again now?” she wondered.

“I just don’t understand how someone can do that to another person.”

“But yeah, I feel like s**t,” she concluded.

People offering Celsie their sympathies, as well as those who had experienced similar situations, flooded the video’s comments section.

“Isn’t it crazy, something similar happened to me, and I’m a guy, and I thought the same thing, how do I trust again?” someone wrote.

“It’s strange to be 36 and starting over.”

Another person commented, “A similar thing just happened to me, so I feel your pain.”

“I’m in the same boat; it’s infuriating.”

“Some people bats**t crazy babe,” someone else added, “but you seem utterly delightful.”

Trust me when I say you’ll be happy again.”

“Take time for yourself, as difficult as it is, it is not your fault, it is his,” wrote another.

I’m hoping you’ll let someone in when it’s time.”

When it comes to marriage, this woman married her boyfriend after only two weeks of dating.

This woman is now offering dating advice to others after years of being in toxic relationships.

Following the discovery of her husband’s infidelity, this woman is selling her wedding gown for £100.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.