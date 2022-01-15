My husband ruined our wedding, and I’ll never forgive him. I got married in December, but I’m already getting divorced.

My wedding was in December, but I’m already divorcing because my husband ruined it, and I’ll never forgive him.

AFTER her husband ruined her wedding, a woman who married in December has revealed that she is already planning her divorce.

Following her disastrous nuptials, the new wife wrote to Slate’s advice column, Dear Prudence, asking for advice.

“I married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January,” she wrote in her letter.

That wasn’t the original plan.”

She went on to say that she had never been interested in marriage until her boyfriend proposed in 2020, and she had decided to go for it.

The bride explained that on their wedding day, she only had one request of her husband: don’t rub cake in her face at the reception.

“Being a reasonable man who knows me well, he didn’t,” she continued.

Instead, he grabbed the back of my head and slammed it against the wall.

“It had been planned since the cake had been DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes on hand as a backup.”

Following the incident, the bride left right away, telling her husband that their relationship was over, but after the wedding, friends and family urged her to give him another chance.

“They say I’m overreacting because of my issues (I’m VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I panicked when I was shoved into a cake and held there),” she continued.

“That I love him (even if I don’t feel it right now), and that he loves me, which means not giving up at the first hurdle.

I don’t want to, but everyone seems so certain that I’m making a huge mistake that I’m beginning to doubt them.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris, the in-house agony aunt, was quick to help the distraught bride.

She stated that she and she alone will “have to wake up every day with a man whose behavior completely turns them off.”

She suggested making a mental note of those who don’t “value her happiness” and then filing for divorce.

Her letter was shared on Reddit, where users were as surprised as she was by her husband’s actions.

“Screw those who say she’s overreacting,” one wrote.

They are dismissing her emotions.”

“I would walk away as well,” another added, while a third wrote, “Why would anyone want to marry someone who would betray their trust?”

In other wedding news, a bride reveals how she saved money on her wedding by using Ikea decorations and ASOS bridesmaid dresses.

In other wedding-related news, this lady…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.