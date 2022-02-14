My husband says I’m fat and my bump is disgusting, and he refuses to have sex with me because I’m so disgusting.

My husband says I’m fat and my bump is disgusting, and he won’t have sex with me because I’m so disgusting.

A PREGNANT woman has slammed her husband for destroying her self-esteem by calling her body fat and baby bump “disgusting.”

The 34-week-pregnant woman from the United Kingdom took to Reddit to share how her 10-year partner, who is also in his late twenties, told her that her pregnancy body is “unattractive.”

“He hates my belly,” she wrote, revealing some of his snide remarks.

It’s repulsive to him.

“He’s never going to see it.”

“I’m no longer at ease changing in front of him.”

She went on to say that he told her a few weeks ago that her bum was “losing shape” and that her back was “a little fatter.”

She went on to say, “He basically said I’m no longer attractive from behind.”

“That he can’t wait for my body to be returned to him.”

He also asked if her breasts would go back to “normal” because he finds them “too big” and her nipples “too dark,” according to the upset mother-to-be.

He also “joked” that he would make her jog five miles a day and only feed her a single cracker so she could lose the baby weight quickly.

It didn’t take long for outraged social media users to lash out at the man in question in the comments section.

“Girl, I’m not even going to say anything except that those comments are meant to hurt, and they aren’t ‘jokes,'” one wrote.

“I’m not sure what kind of man would want to hurt his pregnant wife, how awful.”

“Your husband is a f****** pig,” a second agreed.

He’s not joking. If he ever said anything remotely hurtful like that, mine would be packing his belongings.”

“He’s emotionally abusive,” a third person added.

You are not ‘overly sensitive.’

“He’s purposefully making you feel bad about yourself so you’ll be more motivated to get back in shape as soon as possible to please him.”

You are deserving of far more.

Your stomach isn’t filthy; it’s currently feeding and protecting your unborn child.”

