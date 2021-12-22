My husband tells me when he wants his lunch – he claims it’s because he wants to be helpful, but others have accused him of treating me like a servant.

AFTER her husband texted that his lunch would be ready at 1 p.m., she sought advice from other mothers.

The wife was curious as to whether the request was typical or if she should be concerned.

She explained that he would say he wanted lunch and then disappear for hours.

“Please have lunch ready for 1pm,” her husband will say, she revealed on Mumsnet.

“Thank you very much.”

“I’m curious if anyone else’s husband says something like this first thing in the morning before disappearing into his office for several hours,” she said.

“Tell me the truth,” I begged.

Users on Mumsnet were quick to express their opinions.

Somebody said, “Not a chance.”

Unless he was pressed for time and only had five minutes to stuff a sandwich down his throat, in which case he’d probably make his own first thing in the morning.”

“If mine said that to me, I’d say a few swear words and ask what you’re making for lunch because I’m going out for the day,” another said.

“We are no longer in 1950.”

“No way!” exclaimed a third. “I’d laugh him out of the house!”

“If he wants lunch, he should get it himself; if you feel like making him a sandwich, you could offer.”

A few people said they would make lunch for their husbands, and they did, but they didn’t like his tone.

One of them stated, “I’m not his housekeeper.”

I usually ask him when he wants his lunch (because he frequently has long meetings and needs it earlier than our usual lunch time).

“However, he would never, ever treat me as a servant.”

“If I’m making us both lunch when my husband and I work from home together,” another agreed, “we might have a discussion about what time would be best if we need to work around meetings or other obligations.”

But he would never say such a thing.”

