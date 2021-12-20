My husband took our 14-year-old’s door away, claiming that he is too young for privacy – I got him a new one, and now my husband is fuming.

A WOMAN explained that her husband had taken down the door to their 14-year-old son’s room to enforce his strict “no closed doors” policy.

Despite his mother’s disapproval of the policy, the teenager was left with nothing but an empty frame.

While the boy was in their care, the husband believed they should be able to keep an eye on him.

However, the mother decided to reinstall the door for her son’s birthday while her husband was on vacation, and when he returned, he was furious.

“My husband believes that until our son is 18, our son should not conceal his room as he is under our care,” the anonymous woman wrote on Reddit.

“This has been one of the things that has been straining our relationship recently, because I believe that a teen should have some freedom, if not completely outside of our site, but at least a door.”

“However, my husband insists on giving him almost no freedom.”

When I bring up the door, he simply shuts me down with phrases like “this is what it takes to be a man” and “This is how I was raised.”

“With my son’s birthday and Christmas approaching, I decided he deserved a door to his room.”

“So, while they were both away, I went behind my husband’s back and purchased a new door and had it installed quickly.”

My son was overjoyed when he returned home from school, but my husband was not.

“He told me that I shouldn’t be making this decision on my own and that I was disrespecting his authority, and now he won’t even sleep in the same bed with me.”

“I’ve been debating whether this should have been a conversation instead of me defying his wishes.”

Reddit users quickly chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

“Your husband made the decision not to let him have a door without your input, and now you’ve shown him what it’s like, and he doesn’t like it,” one person said.

“My question is why have you stayed with a man who treats your son in this manner for so long?”

“Your husband is extremely controlling,” one person said.

To be honest, it’s quite terrifying.

“There are,” said a third.

