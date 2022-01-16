My husband wants me to leave my job and become a stay-at-home mom so that he can pursue his dream job.

My husband wants me to leave my job and become a stay-at-home mother so he can pursue his dream job.

A WOMAN is debating whether or not she should agree to be a stay-at-home mother so her husband can pursue his dream job.

The mother, who works as a surgeon, turned to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole forum for advice on the situation.

“My husband sat me down and informed me of a job offer he had received,” she explained.

“It would be full-time, and I’d earn 50-75 percent more than I do now, with great benefits and other perks.”

While she was “overjoyed” that her husband had been offered the “dream job,” she was baffled by the childcare situation.

“For context, when our baby was born, my husband quit his job,” she explained.

“He didn’t like his job, so he took a break to be a stay-at-home parent while the baby was young.”

“As we were talking about it, he casually said, ‘and now you can quit and take care of the baby because you don’t have to work anymore.'”

She added, perplexed by his remark, that she thought it was a joke and treated it as such, which resulted in the pair becoming “quite heated.”

“It got quite heated,” she continued, “as I apparently ‘wasn’t willing to even discuss this’ and ‘didn’t have an open mind.'”

“I told him I would never quit my job under any circumstances, and he said he had done the same for me and couldn’t think of any cons.”

“He argued that I should support his career because it would better support our family than mine and would be better for our baby if I did so because his job would allow us to all see each other and have a good work-life balance,” I said.

The woman refused to quit her job after several hours of arguing, and her husband declined the job offer.

In response to another comment, she stated that their problems aren’t due to a lack of financial resources, but rather because her husband “prefers one parent staying at home.”

“His argument is that I don’t need to work any longer and that it would be beneficial to our family if I didn’t,” she concluded.

Opinions were mixed in the comments section, but the majority of people agreed that the husband’s request was unreasonable.

“You can afford high-quality flexible childcare between your pay and his new job,” someone wrote.

“If he doesn’t like it, he should stay at home with the kids.”

“You’re a surgeon, and that’s not a job you pick up on the side…

