My identity was stolen by a sex doll, and the firm is even using my photos to promote it, a shocked Instagram model claims.

A guest on THIS Morning claims her likeness was stolen and used to create an X-rated sex doll.

Yael Cohen Aris, 25, claimed that the naughty toy was made with her images without her permission.

It even shared her name and was accurate down to the beauty spot beneath her lower lip.

The appalled model even discovered a forum where real photos of herself were being used to promote the product.

Yael, an Instagram celebrity with over a million followers, wants the doll taken off the market and plans to sue the company that makes it.

She said it was made without her consent, speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning via video link from Israel.

“I couldn’t figure out what I was looking at,” Yael explained, “but it was a sex doll for sale.”

Then I realized what was going on and how big it was.

“I have nothing against the sex doll industry, but the problem is that they did it without my knowledge or consent.”

“It’s also double wrong because it has something to do with my identity.”

It’s not just a doll that looks like me or was inspired by me; they never tried to hide the fact that it was created with my input.”

Yael told her Instagram followers about the discovery in 2019 and is disappointed that it is still for sale.

“I found out that a big company created a SEX DOLL about me WITHOUT my permission or knowledge,” she raged.

‘This isn’t a joke; it’s true.’

“Yael” was given to the doll.

I’m still stunned, and I’m not sure what to do.”

When Phillip asked if she would accept a cut of the doll’s profits, Yael said, “No, I think first and foremost it should get off the shelves, and then maybe we could talk about how things went wrong and why.”

“I’m not talking about monetary compensation; I believe the best thing to come out of this story is learning a lesson.”

The Chinese company that made it, Irontech Dolls, was contacted by This Morning, but no response was received.