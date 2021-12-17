My kids refuse to eat regular meals but love to snack – here’s how I keep them fed at all times with minimal effort.

My children refuse to eat regular meals but enjoy snacking – here’s how I make sure they have food at all times with minimal effort.

It’s no secret that getting children to eat can be difficult.

That’s why a mother of two devised a method for giving her picky children snacks whenever they want them, with little effort on her part.

Crystal, the mother, revealed her solution in a video posted to her TikTok holistic parenting page.

“Do you have kids who don’t like to eat meals but will snack all day long, which is really annoying because you have things to do?” she asked at the start of her video.

“Get some bento boxes and stuff them with way more food than you think your kid will eat in a sitting,” she advised.

She went on to say, “Sweet food, salty food, healthy food, snack food – all of it.”

The bento boxes, according to Crystal, can be easily stored in the cooler if you’re on the go, or in the fridge if you’re at home.

“Every time your child is hungry, they get their bento box,” she explained.

“After they’ve finished eating, they return it to the cooler or the refrigerator.”

She then showed her half-eaten bento boxes to her own children and explained what meals and snacks they had by lunchtime.

“So far today, my kids have eaten breakfast, a snack at the gym, a snack in the car on the way to the grocery store, a snack in the grocery store, and now they are eating the rest of it for lunch,” she explained.

“That means I didn’t have to think about or prepare a snack four times today,” she explained.

Crystal’s fans appeared to be ecstatic with the trick, with some claiming they’ve been doing it for years because it’s so effective.

“This is something we do, and it makes life so much easier,” one parent observed.

“They also get to choose when and what they eat,” says the author.

Another person wrote, “This is going to be a lifesaver for my picky eater, and she only wants to snack.”

A third supporter stated that she uses this method as an adult.

She claimed, “The best way to get myself to eat.”

Another mom and dietician shared her simple trick for getting her picky child to enjoy her meal for those with children who refuse to eat anything.

Rather than asking her child what she wants for lunch, she tells her what she’s eating – keeping in mind her dislikes, of course.

She then proceeds to…

