My kitchen was dramatically improved after I used stick-on £1.99 tiles from Home Bargains.

A bargain shopper demonstrated how £1.99 stick-on tiles transformed her entire kitchen.

She found the inexpensive, stylish tiles at Home Bargains, and they drastically improved the room’s appearance.

The woman shared photos of her transformation on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook page.

“I’ve transformed my kitchen flooring for £16.00 tonight,” she wrote.

“I used 8 packs of Home Bargains £1.99 self-adhesive floor tiles (5 per pack).”

“It’s incredibly simple to operate!”

“It’s my hope that everyone enjoys it.”

Her post has nearly 6,000 likes, and the final product has wowed viewers.

“I have serious kitchen envy,” one said.

Exceptional work…

“It’s lovely.”

“I’ve done the same in my kitchen and hallway,” said another.

“It’s fantastic.”

“Your kitchen is so inviting, I love it,” a third person said. “I think I’d be in here all the time.”

