My landlord assured me that my apartment had been thoroughly cleaned before I moved in, but what I discovered lingering in the carpets was shocking.

One of the benefits of moving into a new rented place is that the landlord will usually pay for a deep cleaning before you move in.

When TikTok user Ashley arrived at her new home earlier this month, she wasn’t convinced that it had been properly cleaned between tenants, despite the fact that they claimed the carpet had been shampooed.

Ashley filmed herself tackling the carpets in her new entryway in a viral video that has received 1.4 MILLION “likes.”

And we’ll give you a heads-up: the results will make you vomit.

First and foremost, the cleaning fan vacuumed every inch of the staircase, paying special attention to the corners and ridges.

Ashley discovered enough hair, dirt, and dead skin to fill her vacuum in one use, despite her landlord’s assurances that the place had been “deep cleaned” beforehand.

*chills*

She then used her go-to spot cleaner to get rid of any remaining dirt, and the results were revolting.

She started by filling it with cold water and then adding some of the stain remover from the brand.

The woman was stunned to discover that the water had turned a dreadful shade of brown from all the dirt after brushing the tool over every inch of the carpet.

“When you move into a ‘new to you’ house and they tell you it’s been ‘deep cleaned,'” Ashley captioned the video, understandably irritated.

The state of the carpet, of course, astounded viewers.

“When they say ‘deep clean,’ do they mean they burned some sage or something?” one responded.

“This is why I despise carpet,” said another.

“Especially if it’s been walked on by other people’s feet.”

“By ‘deep cleaned,’ they mean they wiped the counter, wiped some lines in the carpet, and sprayed some air freshener,” a third explained.

“I don’t trust anyone who says it’s been deep cleaned because it’s never clean,” a fourth responded.

