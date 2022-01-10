My leggings blew open while I was doing squats at the gym, and all I could do was laugh.

While doing squats at the gym, my leggings split wide open – it was so embarrassing that all I could do was laugh.

GOING TO THE GYM ALONE can be intimidating because there are so many things that could go wrong.

None, however, are as terrifying as this woman’s experience, which she documented with a video of her leggings ripping wide open in the most inconvenient of places.

@fufugoes, a regular gym goer, posted the shocking fail to her TikTok account, where it has received over 16 million views in less than a week.

She was at the gym during peak hours, about to perform a set of heavy squats when her leopard print leggings split right down the middle of her ”cheeks,” according to her.

She quickly realized the clothing mishap and immediately replaced the barbell.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The fit Tiktoker is then seen attempting to feel the damage while covering her exposed cheeks in the video, which has over 2.6 million views.

Despite the incident, she appeared to find a silver lining: ”That’s how I knew those squats were working,” she said.

”I would’ve moved states and changed my name,” wrote one viewer.

”I would have canceled my membership the next day,” said another.

It was even worse for someone else: ”This literally happened to me, only the worst part was I didn’t realize until I got home.”

”SO I CAN NEVER GET THEM!!!” a viewer demanded she reveal which brand it was.

”This is why I can’t go to the gym,” wrote someone who was now afraid to exercise.

”Bro noooooo, lmao I don’t wear underwear… maybe I should start,” says the man.

Meanwhile, a woman purchases a stunning purple gown, only to discover that she can only fit one boob in it.

Plus, the best gym outfits to make you feel amazing during your January health kick and beyond.

Also, while working out, this woman caught her married colleague taking a photo of her bum; he kept his job.