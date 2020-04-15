My lightbulb moment: Art entrepreneur Zena El Farra got so burnt out she had to stop and paint

At school, art was the subject I looked forward to most. I put myself under pressure to do well in exams and worked too hard. But when I painted, I’d stop worrying.

I studied art up to GCSE, but read economics and management at LSE. After graduating, I got a job as a Barclays venture developer.

I enjoyed it, but my artistic side couldn’t flourish. It is also hard to find space to paint as a flat-sharer in London, and art classes could be scary and hard to commit to regularly.

I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if there was somewhere you could go to paint and unwind when you had the time, like a yoga class?’

I was working crazy hours, and I kept putting my idea off. Then, in February 2017, my mum was diagnosed with cancer.

I was rushing from work to chemo appointments, while planning my wedding. I hit breaking point weeks before the ceremony in South Africa.

My new husband gave me a canvas, and I painted a giraffe, from a photo he’d taken on our wedding day. I found it restorative.

At the same time, I came across some research by UCL which showed how painting and creativity can help with the management of anxiety and even depression. This reminded me how helpful painting can be, and the importance of making these benefits accessible to everyone. I knew I had to go for it.

My parents thought I was mad. I left my job and, with my creative director, Georgie Mason, started a crowdfunder campaign. We raised more than £16,000 in only 22 days, which included £5,000 from the NatWest Back Her Business scheme.

Last year, with a team of 20 artists we launched a mindful art studio, MasterPeace, in London’s Belgravia. We run six 90-minute classes a day, six days a week, which cost from £49, with food and drink. We also have talks by top artists such as Chris Levine, who captured portraits of the Queen and the Dalai Lama.

Many people come in saying, ‘I can’t even draw a stick man!’, so you can plug your phone into a projector to cast the stencil of an image onto the canvas. That makes it easier for even beginners to start getting creative, before trying out one of our more advanced classes.

For now, we’ve had to shut due to coronavirus. But we now deliver art boxes with a sketched outline, paints, brushes and an online tutorial. It’s my dream to make mindful painting as mainstream as yoga as a way to unwind. We’ve never needed it more.