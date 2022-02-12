My maid of honor ruined my wedding by becoming pregnant – I feel completely betrayed because she was aware of my wedding plans.

A BRIDE has been labeled a ‘psycho’ after alleging that her maid of honor had betrayed her by becoming pregnant.

After learning that her best friend would be attending the wedding with a new baby, the disgruntled bride-to-be took to Facebook to seek advice.

“I just found out a week ago that my MOH is pregnant,” she wrote in her post.

“We’ve been best friends for over 15 years, and we hold each other’s wedding days in high regard.”

She explained that she had already completed her maid of honour’s duty and that she had gone above and beyond to make her day “everything she had imagined.”

“We had decided to postpone our wedding from January to September this year,” the bride continued, adding that her newborn would be about two weeks old on the day of the wedding.

“When she got pregnant, she already knew our date for later this year.”

I’m struggling to get past this.

“I feel betrayed, as if she hasn’t given thought to how this will affect my day.”

She ends her post by expressing her concern about the variety of things that could go wrong with a newborn on that particular day.

The post was later shared on Reddit, where users were perplexed by the bride’s behavior and expressed their outrage in the comments.

“Wow! What a psycho,” one wrote.

“I’m not sure I’d call her a best friend.”

“How dare the maid of honor get pregnant!!!” exclaimed another, while a third added, “A baby isn’t something you can order for a specific date with the push of a button.”