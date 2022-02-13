My man turned me down on Take Me Out because I’d dated Darren Day – we’re now married and have children.

My man turned me down on Take Me Out because I’d dated Darren Day, who is now my husband and I have two children.

Adele Cobain, 41, is a personal trainer and presenter who lives in Suffolk with her husband Dave, 37, an Avon training manager, and their two children, Freddie, 8, and Elsie, three.

“My eyes welled up with tears as I stared at the words in front of me.

‘Will you marry me?’ had written my boyfriend Dave in the sand while we were on vacation in Lanzarote in 2013.

I’d walked into a studio two years prior to take part in the ITV dating show Take Me Out.

It felt completely surreal – but wonderful – to be six months pregnant and engaged to a man I’d met on TV.

I’d been single for seven years before appearing on the show.

By summer 2010, I’d decided to focus on enjoying the single life after a string of failed dates with guys I met online.

Then, a few months later, an ad for Paddy McGuinness’s Take Me Out appeared on my social media feed.

‘What do I have to lose?’ I reasoned. My friends thought it was a fantastic idea, but my mother and brother were skeptical.

I got a call a month after filling out a form and sending a short video to say I’d been chosen.

I was thrilled to be a part of it.

I traveled from my flat in west London to Maidstone, Kent, to film the show in November 2010.

Backstage, as we got dressed together, I chatted with the other girls – there were a total of 30 of us – before meeting Paddy, who was extremely friendly.

My heart began to race when Dave, a 28-year-old gym instructor, bolted from the lift.

His Essex boy, cheeky chappy persona drew me in right away.

I was down to the final two, but Dave went with the other woman, and I was devastated.

I was chosen by another man named Michael, and we spent a few days in Tenerife together, but there was no spark, and I returned home single.

I ran into Dave at Sugar Hut in Brentwood, Essex, just a few weeks after filming.

He admitted that he didn’t get along with his date.

Our paths crossed again on nights out over the next few months, and we bonded over our shared experience on the show, with Dave admitting that he’d only turned off my light after Paddy revealed that I’d once dated Darren Day, which turned him off.

He eventually asked me out, and we started dating in June 2011.

I truly felt he was so kind and attentive…

