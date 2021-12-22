‘My Mom Still Beats Them All,’ Billie Eilish says of her mom’s advice over that of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

‘My Mom Still Beats Them All,’ Billie Eilish says of her mother’s advice over that of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Billie Eilish became well-known quickly and at a young age.

Vanity Fair has been interviewing her every year since 2017 in order to document her life over the years.

As her music has propelled her to greater heights, the time-capsule videos show Eilish’s changing views, preferences, and ideologies.

Since her debut album, so much has changed for her.

With only one EP of music released in 2017, Eilish was buzzing but flying under the radar.

She is now a global sensation, selling out arenas all over the world.

She’s also the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond movie theme song.

With such celebrity comes notable friends who are always by her side, but the main voices in her life have always been there for her.

Vanity Fair starts with a few simple questions that show Eilish’s rise to fame, primarily through her Instagram followers and celebrity fans.

However, watching Eilish respond to the same question she did in the past allows fans and the singer to see how she has grown.

Her self-reflection takes the form of laughter for the most part.

When Eilish watches a video of herself from 2019, in which she declares that she isn’t under any pressure, she can’t stand it for more than a few seconds before she starts mocking her younger self for lying.

She chuckles and says, “This is just me trying to convince myself that I didn’t care.”

“I knew I cared, and I was literally just making up some stupid quote to make me act as if I didn’t.”

Eilish can accept the expectations she has created now that time is on her side:

“I’m under a lot of pressure, but I’d say I was more loved back then.”

As a result, I was terrified because I so desperately wanted to keep that love.

And now, because so many people despise me, I’m not worried.

“OK, well, if you like me, you like me,” I say, “and if you don’t, you don’t.”

When she starts talking about her recent pinup Vogue cover, her calmness starts to fade.

“I’ve always preached wear what you want, dress what you want, act how you want,” Eilish says.

“It’s just about being open to new experiences and not letting others ruin them for you,” she says, exasperated.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

