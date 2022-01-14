‘My mother assisted me in recovering from leukemia, but she was then diagnosed with breast cancer.’

‘My mother assisted me in recovering from leukemia, but she was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

Lucy Shaw was by Lily Whitmarsh’s side when her world was turned upside down by a sudden leukaemia diagnosis.

However, when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the tables were turned.

It came as a complete shock to Lily Whitmarsh when she was diagnosed with leukemia just days after turning 20 in 2019.

“My world came crashing down around me, and I had a complete meltdown,” she explains.

She had been a fit and healthy adolescent until she began to experience strange symptoms in the weeks leading up to her birthday.

“I was always complaining about how much my legs hurt, and I was napping twice a day and still feeling exhausted,” she says.

“I was extremely pale and sweating profusely at night.”

I recall going for a walk and having to stop halfway because I was dizzy and out of breath.”

Lily, now 21, from Gillingham, Dorset, noticed a slight pinprick rash on the bottoms of her legs and strange-looking bruises that appeared on her body at random.

She saw her doctor and was given a prescription for blood tests.

When she was told her platelet count was dangerously low, alarm bells went off, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Lily was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia following a bone marrow biopsy.

To make matters worse, she had a rarer subtype of leukemia known as Philadelphia positive, in which the leukaemia cells grow at a faster rate.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she received chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant.

Lily knew she was extremely vulnerable without an immune system and spent a lot of time shielding and avoiding people.

By the time the country was put on lockdown and she was released from the hospital after her transplant, she had already spent months in near-total isolation, only seeing close friends and family and taking precautions to avoid becoming infected.

“My immune system was extremely weak after my bone marrow transplant in March 2020, and I had to be very careful not to pick up any bugs because my body would struggle to fight them.”

Lily was only allowed visitors for a week before the first coronavirus lockdown when she was admitted to the hospital.

Lucy Shaw, her mother, was nearby, which was fortunate.

‘My mum helped me recover from leukaemia – then she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This is how we coped’