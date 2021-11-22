My mother had Munchausen syndrome, in which she pretended to be ill during my childhood, claimed my father was dying, and called me ugly and stupid.

My mother had Munchausen syndrome, in which she pretended to be ill during my childhood, claimed that my father was dying, and called me ugly and stupid.

Helen Naylor’s life began to unravel as she read the words in her late mother’s diary.

As a child, she believed her mother, Elinor, was suffering from ME, a debilitating disease characterized by joint pain and extreme exhaustion.

Helen discovered her mother had lied about her illness for 30 years two years after Elinor died.

Elinor exhibited classic symptoms of Munchausen’s syndrome, a condition in which someone creates symptoms of a fictitious illness.

“I was shocked and heartbroken to discover a completely different side of the story — one in which I had been shut away and neglected throughout my childhood while my mother wove her web of lies to make herself out to be the victim,” Helen, a 38-year-old writer from Nottingham, says.

“I wasn’t taken out for the day by my parents.”

We did not go on any family walks or bike rides, nor did we pay any visits to relatives.

My mother’s ‘illness’ consumed my entire life.

“On weekends and holidays, I was expected to entertain and care for myself.”

Mum claimed she couldn’t even get me to the corner store on her own.

“However, she was frequently out shopping with her friends or having lunch with my father when I was in school.”

“It was all documented in the diaries.”

Helen was seven years old when she learned of her mother’s illness.

“I don’t recall Mum being diagnosed with ME, but I recall her telling me,” she says.

“She used to say that looking after me was making her condition worse.

I assumed she went back to bed and slept and rested all day while I was at school.

“I learned early on not to bother her.

I kept any problems with friends or at school to myself.”

Elinor mentions going apple picking and having a good time on day trips in one of her diaries.

Despite this, she claimed to her daughter — and doctors — that she slept for 18 hours a day.

“When I started reading the diaries, I started with the last few years of Mum’s life and events that I could directly compare with my own.”

“The inconsistencies, twisted distortions, and outright lies made me feel crushed.”

She called me a shrieking banshee, and she called my children fat in later entries.

“She was always the victim, and there was no affection.”

There were also details about Elinor’s mistreatment of Helen when she was a baby.

“My parents took me to Bournemouth on a rare family vacation when I was six months old,” she says.

“‘Put (Helen) to bed 7:50,’ Mum wrote in her diary.

Let’s hope for the best.

I had a good, uninterrupted meal.

I sat down…

I was manipulated and gaslighted by my own mother. I felt unloved and unlovable.