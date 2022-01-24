My mother-in-law basically demanded that she wear a wedding gown on my wedding day… it’s cream and lacy, but she didn’t seem to mind.

My mother-in-law basically requested that she wear a wedding gown on my wedding day… it’s cream and lacy, but she didn’t see the problem.

There are some unwritten etiquette rules that all guests should follow on the wedding day.

So one American bride-to-be was taken aback when her future mother-in-law revealed the cream, bridal-inspired floor-length gown she planned to wear to her “small destination wedding” in Ohio.

The irritated woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the controversial dress, which has lace detail, a nude lining, and even a train.

She went on to say how the intricately detailed ensemble is eerily similar to her wedding gown, which is also mermaid-style and has nude lining and ivory.

“Not just the color, but the fact that it has a small train bothers me,” she explained. “If it was just floor length (or midi length, or tea length) and lined in navy blue or emerald green, I think it’d work for sure.”

It wasn’t long before users on social media chimed in, with many agreeing that the mother-in-law needs to be “reigned in.”

One person commented, “That dress is *absolutely* WAY too bridal to wear to a wedding.”

“Doesn’t it appear that another wedding gown is in the back changing room in the second photo? Especially if your gown is nude lined?”

“Omg, I think you’re completely correct about there being another wedding gown hanging in the changing room,” the bride-to-be responded.

She knows it’s nude lined because I showed her pictures of it!”

The befuddled woman also explained how her future mother-in-law’resisted and accepted’ the fact that she and her fiancé didn’t think it was “appropriate.”

She went on to say that they told her it was more “cocktail attire,” but that she was “unsure” what that meant, before asking for more specific colors and whether the hemlines “had to be short.”

The bride-to-be went on to say that she doesn’t believe her mother-in-law has any “malice,” but that it “feels slightly off!”

“Especially after learning that she bought the dress for her daughter’s black tie wedding in September and was told she couldn’t wear it because it was too bridal,” she continued.

Not only does the color bother me, but so does the fact that it has a small train.

Others agreed that the glitzy gown would be inappropriate for someone else’s wedding.

“That’s a no-brainer,” one responded.

“Perhaps a different color, but not that one!”

If you need to control her, I’d pick a few colors or even styles.”

A second person added, “Oh my God” was the first thing that came to mind…

