My mother-in-law bathes with my nine-year-old niece, which makes me uncomfortable.

My mother-in-law bathes with my nine-year-old niece, which makes me feel quite uneasy.

IT’S NEVER FUN to be uncomfortable about something and not know if you’re overreacting or not.

One man has found himself in a difficult situation after learning that his mother-in-law still bathes and showers with his nine-year-old niece.

This discovery made the man extremely uncomfortable, so he sought advice from a professional.

The man, who goes by the moniker ‘Concerned Uncle,’ wrote to Parents.com’s Ask Your Mom, asking columnist and parenting expert Emily Edlynn for her opinion on the situation.

“My mother-in-law still bathes and showers with my 9-year-old niece,” he explained.

“This strikes me as odd.

“When I mention it to my partner, they say they’re close.”

“Does this seem strange, and should I tell my in-laws about it?”

Emily the expert admits that her first reaction to the man’s concern was “yes, this is weird.”

But, when she “stepped back,” she realized there’s a lot more to the situation than meets the eye, and that we’re often “too quick to associate nudity with sexuality, and sexuality as taboo; thus, nudity taboo.”

“Looking beyond our culture’s lens, I more thoughtfully changed my response to, “no, this is not strange,” Emily said.

“The scenario also raises intriguing questions about how we teach our children about their bodies and boundaries.

“In certain settings, such as locker rooms, spas, and French beaches, nudity among strangers reigns supreme.

“As my children have grown more private, I’ve explained that there will be times in the future when they will have to undress in front of others, and it doesn’t have to be embarrassing or ‘inappropriate.'”

“As parents, we must look for these opportunities to differentiate between naked bodies and sex.”

“In fact, because I didn’t want to sexualize my daughters’ young stomachs, I purposefully made no issue of them wearing crop tops all summer.”

“Despite the American inclination toward sex, nudity and showing body parts does not have to equal sex.”

“Assuming that you do not have concerns about sexual abuse, I would recommend doing what I did: think more about your own reaction,” Emily continued.

“Because this is happening between family members who are not members of your nuclear family, your intervention does not appear to be necessary.”

“You make family decisions based on everyone’s comfort level, and other families will make their own decisions.”

“We can… as long as our children are safe and learning positive messages about bodies and boundaries.”

