My mother-in-law got a huge tattoo in honor of my daughter – I’m furious, she went way overboard.

My mother-in-law got a huge tattoo in my daughter’s honor – I’m furious, she went way overboard.

A WOMAN has taken to Reddit to express her displeasure with her mother-in-law’s “attention seeking” tattoo in honor of her first grandchild.

Her mother-in-law revealed the tattoo while spending Christmas Eve with her, her son, and their daughter, who was born last June, she explained in a post on the website’s popular Am I The Asshole? forum.

“Everything was fine until we were almost done with the gift opening,” she said.

“She handed me and my husband an envelope and said she had one last gift for our daughter.”

Inside the card, she said she’d “decided to get something for her and herself” because she adored her granddaughter.

“We both look up, and there she was, pulling down her collar to reveal a large tattoo on her chest of a heart-shaped pearl necklace (my daughter’s birth stone), a couple of roses (birth flower), and our daughter’s name,” she continued.

The woman was “stunned” when she saw the tattoo and “could feel the tears welling up” inside her.

“I basically excused myself with my daughter and turned to my husband to ‘feed her,'” she wrote.

“In my bedroom, I balled up my eyes.”

My husband was trying to explain to her what she had done wrong, and I could hear him.

“I wanted a tattoo of my daughter’s other children (we plan to have more), but I can’t because I’m breastfeeding right now.”

Even more upsetting was the fact that the tattoo included her daughter’s birth stone and flower, as well as her name.

I was irritated that she didn’t think to talk to us, her parents, about how we would react.”

After gathering her composure, she emerged to find her mother-in-law sobbing and “making a big scene,” pleading with them not to “kick her out.”

“She apologized, said she didn’t think it was a big deal, and that she thought she was doing something nice for my daughter,” the woman went on to say.

“I told her that my daughter was 6 months old at the time and had no idea what a tattoo was, and that she did it for the same reason she does everything else.”

She also told her mother-in-law that she and her husband were “overstepping” their parental roles with their daughter.

She wrote, “Since then, she has texted my husband and me almost every day (I don’t respond) about her upcoming birthday plans.”

“The fact that she’s just sweeping…

