My mother-in-law made me host the holidays and invited 20 people without my permission – and that wasn’t even the worst part.

My mother-in-law made me host the holidays and invited 20 people without my permission – and that’s not even the worst part.

Her mother-in-law allegedly invited 20 people to her house for Thanksgiving a week before the holiday, but that isn’t the only holiday they are commemorating.

“I don’t get stressed out easily.”

But I’m at my breaking point,” the woman wrote in an anonymous Reddit post at the start of her story.

She explained that she and her husband expected his mother to host Thanksgiving, as she does every year, but were surprised when his mother inquired about their plans just over a week before the holiday.

The poster stated, “This year we had no plans to travel at all.”

“Both of us work a lot.”

“I’m working even harder until my business pays me.”

They replied that they were sharing a small dinner, but the mother-in-law insisted on seeing who could host the family for the big day.

When the mother realized that no one else in the family could host Thanksgiving, she entrusted the task to her son and daughter-in-law.

“His mother asks if everyone from Christmas is invited,” the woman wrote, noting that the party will be attended by a total of 20 people.

“And then she invites more.”

Furthermore, the poster’s husband informed her that since they would not be present for Christmas, the family would be doing a present exchange.

She admitted, “I blew up.”

“I’m like, ‘So now I have to figure out presents? In a week?’ Not only do I have to prepare the house [and]buy food and cook for all these people, I also have to figure out presents?”

“I can’t stop myself from screaming.”

I’m not going to be able to.

I’m sorry, but I’m not capable.”

Worse, after the daughter-in-law had purchased all of the food, the mother-in-law informed her that only seven people would be attending the dinner.

“You don’t even want to know about the other stuff,” she raged.

“Family… continues to reside with us.”

“We need to make some home repairs.”

“I also work in the retail industry.”

Hopefully, the fact that she had dozens of people sympathizing with her on Reddit consoled her.

“Bro, I’m not going to do anything.”

“While everyone is coming to your house,” one user suggested, “go get some McDonald’s.”

Others advised the woman to delegate her responsibilities to her husband, as he was the one who agreed to host the party and exchange gifts in the first place.

Surprisingly, the poster isn’t the only one who is having holiday problems.

On Thanksgiving, one mother revealed that her son and daughter-in-law expect her to prepare vegan dishes.

Instead, she told them that they…

