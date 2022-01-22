My mother-in-law will not stop fat-shaming my 19-month-old son – I’m furious because he’s not even close to being fat.

My mother-in-law will not stop fat-shaming my 19-month-old son – I’m furious, because he isn’t even close to being fat.

A MUM has taken to Mumsnet to express her dissatisfaction with her mother-in-law’s repeated fat shaming remarks about her 19-month-old son.

“Two weeks in a row now, my MIL has told my 19-month-old son that if he keeps eating, he’ll get fat,” the woman wrote on the website’s Am I Being Unreasonable? forum.

“He’s not fat, and even if he were, I don’t think she should be making such remarks to someone so young.”

She went on to say that she “wants to ask” her mother-in-law to stop, but she’s not sure “how well it will go down or if I’m being unreasonable.”

The majority of people in the comments section agreed that the mother-in-law was being unreasonable by making such comments.

One person wrote, “My mother used to do things like this around my dd (dear daughter).”

“I snipped it in the bud and politely but firmly told her that comments like that were unnecessary and that she should please stop,” she said.

“It’s never too early to consider the effect of one’s words on a developing person,” another person added.

“It’s a ridiculous thing to say that has the potential to make a child completely frightened of eating,” a third wrote.

“The next time she says it, I’m going to say something like, ‘do you think he should stop eating altogether mil?’ Hopefully that will get her to shut up.”

“You have every right to ask her to stop saying that,” someone else agreed.

“She may claim she’s joking, but he’ll catch on eventually, and it’s not a joke.”

“You are not irrational.”

“Now is the time to nip it in the bud,” another person wrote, putting an end to the one-sided debate.

