My mother-in-law will not stop feeding my toddler junk food, such as crisps, chocolate, and carbonated beverages.

My mother-in-law refuses to stop feeding my toddler junk food; she feeds him crisps, chocolate, and carbonated beverages.

When it comes to spoiling their precious grandchildren, it’s safe to say that grandmothers will always go above and beyond – whether it’s more food, money, or gifts, there’s no such thing as ”too much.”

However, one adoring grandmother has gotten herself into trouble by overfeeding her grandson junk food.

The desperate mother posted a message on a social media platform, asking fellow Redditors for help.

”Every day,” she said, ”she gets cookies, soda, crisps, chocolates, anything she can get.”

”If she spends more than 5 minutes with him, he’ll down it.”

To make matters worse, both her mother-in-law and father-in-law have type 2 diabetes, as well as a ”whole bunch of other issues,” she explained.

”Surely she understands that her actions will have far-reaching ramifications!”

Despite bringing it up ”a million times,” the distraught mother claimed the child’s grandmother simply didn’t seem to take it seriously.

Cola is the worst, she says, because the mother-in-law claims it’s sugar-free.

”Actually, MIL, it’s not OK,” she vented in the message.

It’s nearly impossible not to run into them because they live on the same property.

”We see them on a daily basis, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

A fellow Redditor appears to be in the same boat.

”Baby is four months old, and FIL keeps talking about giving him ice cream!?

”When SO was a kid, they only gave him apple juice instead of water!!!”

”He went unconscious when he was 1,5 years old, and doctors told them he was severely dehydrated!” she revealed.

Others urged her to be more assertive in her demeanor.

”She has poisoned herself to the point where she has a health problem as a result of her behavior, and now she’s doing it to your child; stop letting them by never leaving them alone with your child.”

”YOU are the mother,” said another.

”They aren’t the mother,” says the character.

