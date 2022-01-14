My mother realized I was swapped at birth and snuck through the hospital to find me, despite staff telling her I wasn’t hers.

This woman claims that she was seconds away from being switched at birth.

Her mother’s foresight and foresight were the only things that kept her from growing up in a different family.

Lola Saba, a photographer from San Jose, said in a Tiktok video with 11.1 million views that she was almost given to the wrong mother when she was a baby.

She began by displaying an article in which a nurse admitted to swapping over 5000 babies as she lay dying.

“I was baby swapped,” Lola revealed.

“They took me to do whatever they do with babies when they’re first born when my mother gave birth to me,” she says.

“When they returned with a baby, it wasn’t me, and my mother said, ‘That’s not my baby.’

“When she left the hospital, they (hospital staff) said to her, ‘Ma’am, you don’t have your baby.'”

“She was like, ‘Yes, I do,’ and she left with me,” Lola continued, referring to her mother.

According to Nicholas Webb of Talon Medical Limited, a San Antonio, Texas-based ID bracelet for newborns, about 28,000 babies are switched in hospitals every year, either temporarily or permanently, out of four million births.

The majority of the thousands of comments were outraged that her mother was placed in that position in the first place, with many asking, “WHY DOES THIS HAPPEN THO!??!?!?”

Another person thought it made sense, writing, “I hope I was swapped, that would make a lot of sense, as my family is insane.”

“That was such a cruel thing for someone to do,” one thought.

Another person believed that having the wrong baby would cause a butterfly effect, saying, “That nursed caused a lot of divorces.”

“I think hospitals could easily mark babies so this doesn’t happen- with tamper-evident wristbands, temporary tattoos, or something,” another person suggested as a possible solution to the terrifying problem.

“Wait same story happened to me I was almost swapped as well,” said one person who could relate to her unique experience.

