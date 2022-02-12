My nail tech promised me a modern design, but my nails now resemble hot dogs – people can’t believe I actually paid for them.

Victoria, a TikTok user, decided to go to a nail salon for a glamorous manicure in order to keep up with the latest trends.

Victoria claimed that she showed her nail technician exactly what she wanted, claiming that she had a stylish vision in mind.

Victoria was looking forward to a chic manicure with a glamorous nude design with brown swirls.

Instead, she was horrified by the nails she received, which did not resemble the ones she had requested in the least.

‘Brb I’m going to cut all my nails off,’ Victoria captioned a TikTok video showing off her nails.

Victoria shows a picture of the nails she wanted and then compares it to a picture of the nails she actually got in the video.

And it’s safe to say they don’t resemble what she asked for.

“Bro, I’m never getting my nails done again,” Victoria declared.

Her video has a whopping 3.6 million views, indicating that it has made a lot of people laugh.

It has 757,6k likes, 2,921 comments, and 5,499 shares on Facebook.

Victoria’s nails had TikTok users laughing out loud, with many comparing her nails to hot dogs.

“They’re giving me HOTDOG VIBES,” one person stated.

“It’s giving me a hotdog with ketchup on it… I’m so sorry boo, hopefully you still rocked it!” said another.

Many TikTok users were also shocked to learn that Victoria paid for the manicure herself.

“I don’t understand how you can sit there and not say anything while they’re doing them,” one user said.

“I wouldn’t have paid for that,” said another.

“Y’all will sit through the entire nail appointment and say nothing, then pay and cry about them afterwards,” a third added.

“You need to be vocal… if you don’t like what they’re doing, tell them!! Don’t waste your money,” said another.

On top of that, there were numerous comments about the nails’ appearance, with many people being surprised by how they appeared.

“That’s a crime,” someone said.

“This looks traumatic omg,” someone else commented.

