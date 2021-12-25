‘My Name Wasn’t Me Anymore,’ Leonardo DiCaprio admitted after starring in ‘Titanic.’

Leonardo DiCaprio was a rising star in the early 1990s.

For the 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, he received his first Academy Award nomination as a teenager.

Despite the success of that film and Romeo (plus) Juliet in 1996, the actor’s breakthrough role remained awaited.

And he once admitted that the release of Titanic in 1997 had a significant impact on his life.

Despite his subsequent success as a movie star, DiCaprio’s first few roles were not on the big screen.

He was better known for his work on television.

The New Lassie, The Mickey Mouse Club, the daytime soap Santa Barbara, and the 1990-1991 Parenthood series all featured him.

Then, for the seventh and final season of the hit sitcom Growing Pains, he landed a lead role.

DiCaprio made his film debut in 1991’s Critters 3, the same year he joined that show.

That direct-to-video horror sequel isn’t exactly a promising start for the actor.

But Hollywood didn’t take long to notice.

By the mid-1990s, DiCaprio had established himself as a full-fledged teen idol.

And when he starred alongside Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic Titanic, he cemented his place in Hollywood even further.

Despite the fact that DiCaprio was already a star, Titanic — once the highest-grossing film of all time — thrust him into the limelight like never before.

And, according to Esquire, he wasn’t prepared for such fame.

“It wasn’t the Internet paparazzi era that we have now.

My name, on the other hand, no longer belonged to me.

This was me.

Kate was aware of it as well.

However, the teenage girls who went to see the movie repeatedly focused a lot of attention on me.

I was Jack Dawson, this heroic figure, with blond hair.

So, in order to strip that image down, I set up everything in my personal life to rebel against it.

I had a lot of fun dismantling it.

But, in the end, it knocked me down a rung on the ladder.”

With his choice of film roles, DiCaprio would soon make conscious efforts to alter his image.

After starring in The Man in the Iron Mask in 1998, he went on to star in films like The Beach in 2000, as well as smaller films like Celebrity and Don’s Plum.

It goes without saying…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.