My neighbors built their extension on my land, and now they want to do a land swap to compensate me.

My neighbors discovered they had built their extension on my property and now want to do a land swap to compensate me.

Your neighbors can either be your best friends or your worst enemies.

When it comes to construction, you’ll want to stay on their good side in case they decide to brick up your windows.

Without even asking, this neighbor built an entire extension on his neighbor’s property.

The enraged next-door neighbor was taken aback and sought advice from the Irish Times.

The neighbor explained that he learned of the unexpected invasion from his tenant, who noticed that an industrial unit had cut down some of their hedge to construct their own extension.

He’s renting out an old house he inherited, complete with a large garden and overgrown boundary hedges.

The area invaded by the neighbors was approximately 22 square meters, or two parking spaces if a typical car parking space is 12 square meters.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

They offered to improve his garden by clearing the overgrown hedge and erecting a brand new boundary wall between them to appease his enraged neighbor.

The obnoxious neighbor claimed they were in a hurry and even claimed his extension had “gone through the planning process,” despite the fact that his neighbor had never been informed of his work.

Fortunately, Patrick Shine, a chartered geomatics surveyor, civil engineer, and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, was able to help.

Decide on what works best for you.

Only agree to the adjustment if your neighbor agrees to it being formalized.

They must also agree to accept all legal and additional costs.

Please double-check your title.

Your lawyer should check the title to make sure you’re getting a freehold title with no encumbrances.

You should hire a chartered geomatics surveyor to come out and survey the property and draw up a detailed map for a deed of exchange and maps.

This must be appropriate for registration.

Look into your passions.

If you don’t formalize the exchange of interests, it could cause you problems in the future if you ever want to sell your home.

The exchange will almost certainly have complex title arrangements because it involves a commercial interest.

Boundaries should be discussed.

You’ll need to talk about boundaries with your neighbor before drawing up maps with your surveyor.

Boundaries on the wall and on the land, not on the emotional level.

This will entail deciding on the new wall’s style, design, material, and nature.

Build a wall on your side of the fence.

You’ll also have to decide who owns the boundary wall.

You must construct the new wall on your side of the new boundary line if you want to own it and ensure that it is not used by your neighbor.

This is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.