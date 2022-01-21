‘My New Guardian Angel,’ says John Stamos, who gave an emotional eulogy at Bob Saget’s funeral.

‘My New Guardian Angel,’ John Stamos said at Bob Saget’s funeral.

Several former Full House co-stars and longtime friends attended Bob Saget’s emotional funeral service earlier this month, including John Stamos, who gave a special eulogy about his late friend.

“This is Bob, my friend.”

I’m not ready to let go of him yet.

Stamos, 58, said in his speech, which was published by The Los Angeles Times on Friday, January 21, that “I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“I picture him still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and wit.”

He’s on stage, killing it! Another two-hour set in front of a few hundred of the world’s luckiest people.

They’re laughing so hard that they’re crying.

He grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers just as they catch their breath.

There’ll be more encores, and more encores, and more encores.

“Everyone in this room is clamoring for a Bob encore.”

“God loves us all so much,” the Big Shot star continued.

Bob is smiling as he drifts off to sleep, dreaming of the next time we’ll meet.

In my heart, I know he’s smiling because I can still hear the laughter from earlier.

‘Tonight’s specials are cake and c—k… and we’re out of cake,’ he should still be out there challenging himself creatively, stripping down all the Hollywood nonsense, traveling to small towns across the country, giving the people raw, wild, unpredictable, and uncensored Saget: ‘Tonight’s specials are cake and c—k… and we’re out of cake.’

Stamos, who served as a pallbearer during the memorial, added a few NSFW jokes that he knew “Bob loved” to pay homage to the Raising Dad alum’s raunchy sense of humor.

“I’d prefer to die after a romantic night with my wife [Caitlin McHugh], but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that route; as I said, I’d rather he died doing what he did best.”

(Sorry, Kelly. )” teased the Grandfathered alum, referring to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

When Full House first aired in 1987, the longtime friends “didn’t really get along,” according to the You alum, citing their different acting styles and approaches.

The two men eventually found common ground and grew closer.

