My next-door neighbor is an influencer, so I dug through her trash and discovered (dollar)1200 worth of perfect condition items.

BEING IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OF AN INfluencer PAYS OFF.

A Tiktoker claimed that her influencer neighbor threw out a box full of brand-new items that were worth a significant amount of money.

“We snuck a giant box of unused skincare and makeup into our apartment after our influencer neighbor threw out a giant box of unused skincare and makeup,” the TikToker, who goes by the handle @bysham on the platform, said in her video.

“There was also a Kiehl’s advent calendar, as well as hair products and accessories.”

The woman and her roommates were so taken aback by their trash-to-treasure find that they decided to figure out how much everything was worth.

A (dollar)40 Conair Infiniti Pro blow dryer, a (dollar)30 Millie Bobbi Brown beauty product, a (dollar)55 Emma Hardie facial mist, and several (dollar)56 Maybelline lipsticks were among the visible items.

Her find was estimated to be worth (dollar)1,248 by the TikToker.

The woman did not say who she lives next to, but the wasteful behavior of the person was shocking.

“God, they’re wasting so much money.”

One viewer remarked, “Thank goodness you found it.”

“It could have been given away if they didn’t want it.”

“Why not just put it outside her door with a ‘free’ sign?” wrote another.

“It’s probably easier and less wasteful than going to the trash.”

“This is why influencers should be required to pay for the products or services they review or promote,” a third person added.

It’s no secret that influencing is a lucrative profession.

Addison Rae had a net worth of (dollar)5 million as of May 2021.

Charli D’Amelio, her viral friend, was estimated to be worth (dollar)4 million, while Dixie, her sister, was estimated to be worth (dollar)2.9 million.

Naturally, these celebrities all rose to fame on TikTok and have since evolved from influencers to A-List celebrities.

There are plenty of tips and tricks online for those looking to make money on social media like their favorite influencers.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.