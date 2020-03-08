My night locked inside a house haunted by its gout-suffering mistress, suicidal servant and a dog

All the photos are black.

The camera was on auto, morning light streaming through the windows and electric lights illuminating the landing in one of the National Trust’s most haunted mansions – but the £300 Canon couldn’t see it.

It couldn’t see the bones of a white and brown King Charles spaniel said to prowl the first floor, despite a video taken under the same light conditions coming out perfectly.

In the bedroom where the gout-ridden and heavily indebted Elizabeth, Duchess of Lauderdale, died, nothing came out.

A silver mirror, perched on a table to the left of the room, threatening to capture the shadow of the 320-year-old woman dressed in black mourning clothes at any moment, was the only object revealed when the black photographs were lightened.

Approaching Ham House in Richmond, London, I felt as though I was walking into the Woman in Black.

The 17th century stately home, where Charles II came for dinner before the dining room floor was knocked through to make a grand entrance room, looked like the right place for a phantom to press its hand against a third-floor window.

The house is beset with ghost stories: From the weeping Duchess kneeling at the chapel where the body of her husband lay for ten days, to a wheelchair moving around the property at night and a King Charles spaniel whose bones were found in the garden appearing in doorways.

A visitor turned pearl white when she realised she had been pushed by the Duchess just this year.

‘We always say don’t put your foot on the third step’, said housekeeper Hannah Mawdsley, who has lived and worked at the property for six months.

‘This lady did and she felt a push. She went away and thought nothing of it but, after coming on one of our ghost tour’s, she realised what had happened.’

The step is said to be where the Duchess decided to poison her second husband.

Since she died in 1698 alone after her society friends abandoned her, the eldest of five daughters is said to be heard walking up and down the stairs, pacing in the landing and appearing in her silver mirror.

She is even rumoured to have left dress marks and a small handprint in the plaster of the chapel in 1992 while it was undergoing renovation work, claimed the National Trust’s guidebook to Ham House Hauntings.

Her spirit is said to be joined by a white dog with brown patches – that scampers across the first floor landing.

This former family pet, that is even said to jump up at guests before disappearing around the side of doors, has been the subject of complaints.

‘The spaniel was the subject recently of a complaint from a lady who was appalled that the National Trust allowed dogs inside the house!’, claimed their guidebook.

The curator, sitting calmly at her desk, told me she had felt the dog, but only once.

‘It brushed against me when I was locking up’, she said, ‘I definitely felt something’.

Hannah also said: ‘We often get reports of people seeing a dogs tail round the side of doors. One person even complained that we were allowing animals into the house’.

They are joined by the ghost of heartbroken 17-year-old, John Macfarlane, who is said to have thrown himself from a second floor window after a ladies’ maid rejected his offer of marriage.

Just before he etched his name and the date 1780 into the glass with a diamond-ring.

It is still there, although off-limits to visitors as it is in a private part of the house, but his ghost and a woman crying on a bench are still said to be seen in the background.

The morning after sleeping in the house, I walked around taking some last photos with Hannah.

How do you stay here at night knowing about the ghost?, I ask.

‘I just shut my eyes and think it won’t come to me’, said Hannah. She has only experienced one creepy disturbance while here. While in the office on a day shift she heard a shattering bang sound from upstairs. Rushing upstairs with a colleague to see what happened, they didn’t find anything.

After a tour through the darkening corridors the night before, during which we made a stop to hear about a woman that had been spotted walking into a bathroom within the last six months, I was beginning to wonder what I had let myself in for.

When I first rung the National Trust it had seemed like a good idea.

Following discussion they had sorted out a fold-out bed for me on the second floor (Ham House doesn’t invite overnight guests) next to the warden’s flat.

I came to settle down at 7pm, microwaveable Tesco’s curry in hand, and was shown into my room.

The house fell into the Duchess’s hands in 1655 as inheritance from her father, who was given it by Charles I after he worked for the heir as his ‘whipping boy’ – meaning he would get hit whenever the future king did something wrong.

Tactful and cunning, Elizabeth formed a close friendship with both Oliver Cromwell and Charles II while he was in exile.

She clung onto it during the aftermath of the English civil war and, at great expense, transformed it into a jewel of the Stuart age to be used for hosting banquets and lavish parties – making her a Dame Margaret Greville of her age.

The mother had eleven children with her first husband Sir Lionel Tollemache, who were all raised at Helmington Hall in Suffolk.

Disabled in later life, Sir Tollemache appears to have been dominated by the Duchess. In a letter of caution to his son, he wrote: ‘If shee (your wife) getts the reignes in her own hands, away shee will runn with it, you scare ever will stopp her in the whole course of her life.’

After he died in 1669, she married John Maitland three years later and carried on with the extravagance.

But, after John was thrown out of court for his involvement in a scandal, Elizabeth’s society friends melted away.

The house then passed through various family members, and minor alterations were made, before it was passed to the Trust in 1948.

However, legends of a ghost in the house didn’t appear until the 1900s.

When paranormal investigators were allowed into the property, by kind permission of the National Trust, they noted that the first guide to the UK’s hauntings, ‘The Night Side of Nature’ published in 1848, does not mention Ham House.

The first story comes from Augustus Hare, 1834 to 1903, who wrote that a six-year-old girl was woken by a crone crouched and scratching her finger against a wall.

But, this story has been dismantled by experts – as a young girl could not have been living in the servants quarters at that time they claim.

Ham House allowed one paranormal investigation in 2004, run by the ghost club, but has been put off after ghost hunters broke into the grounds.

Police were called to see off the uninvited intruders.

Tucked into my sleeping bag with all the lights blazing, I listened for the faintest sound.

A phone rung at 22.05, and an alarm briefly sounded at 22.35. I could have sworn I heard a handle turn after midnight, but no footsteps.

In the morning, thinking I’d survived the evening unscathed, I walked around the house taking some final photos.

The shutters were thrown open in the Duchess’s bedroom and next to the disabled chair, which hadn’t moved, for photos. And a light was shone onto the dog’s bones so I could take a picture. I photographed the staircase too, after the lights were turned on, and the central hall.

On the train home I turned on my camera to check the photos. They were all jet black.