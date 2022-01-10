My nightmare date was so bad that I pretended to have a positive Covid test to get out of it… and then slept with someone else the same night.

A WOMAN has spoken out about a bad date that she got out of by feigning a positive Covid test.

The date, according to TikTok user @tin.tin__1, was the worst she had ever been on, and she was desperate to get away.

“I was like, I need to leave, I can’t spend any more time here,” she explained.

“I went to the restroom and had a friend send me a fake Covid positive test text, which I changed to the NHS.”

“Then I got out of the toilet and said, ‘Oh my God, look, you’re not going to believe it, I’ve tested positive.’

“And he was like, ‘What are you going to do?'” says the narrator.

“Well, I guess I’ll have to go home,” she says.

The fake NHS Covid text she received from a friend was then shown on the TikTok video.

The story didn’t end there, though.

“Then, with my friend, I went to the club and slept with someone anyway,” she continued.

“I went straight to his and slept with him.”

I didn’t even sleep with him for three minutes before deciding it was too boring and leaving.”

“Literally it was so bad I faked a positive covid test so I could go home hahaha,” she captioned her date video, which has over 28,000 views.

“*He is now isolating for 7 days*,” one said.

“This girl is having the time of her life, and I’m here to witness it,” another added.

