My nine-year-old daughter was given BOOZE at a sleepover, and I’m furious.

I’m furious because my nine-year-old daughter was given BOOZE at a sleepover.

A SURPRISED mother has revealed how her nine-year-old daughter was given alcohol at a sleepover.

While visiting a friend’s house, the youngster was given a snowball containing advocaat.

Susan explained what happened on Netmums, saying she had the drink at a 10-year-old birthday sleepover with five of her classmates.

Susan was unconcerned about her daughter staying over because she was “very friendly with all the mums.”

She returned home “exhausted but cheerful” – until she found out what had happened.

“During the day, she told me bits and pieces about what they did, and it all sounded lovely until she mentioned that she tried a snowball (advocaat and lemonade), and I’m furious,” she explained.

“Worst of all, my daughter became enraged because she believed it was her fault.”

“I confronted the mother, who apologized but essentially blamed it on my daughter, claiming that the girls were eager to try it and she didn’t realize she wasn’t allowed, etc.”

“She is nine years old!”

Many people agreed with Susan, with one mother calling the betrayal of trust “disgraceful.”

“I’d be irritated, too,” said another.

If the mother wanted to give the girls a snowball, she should have asked you first.

“Instead, they could have been given non-alcoholic mocktails.”

“I understand why trust has eroded because a line has been crossed in one way or another.”

“I would be absolutely enraged,” said another.

