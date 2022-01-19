My parents smoked two packs of cigarettes per day in their home, which I cleaned and found to be filthy.

My parents smoked two packs of cigarettes per day in their house, which I cleaned and found to be filthy.

After seeing the filth that stained the walls of her parents’ home, a woman has urged people not to smoke in the house.

Candice Leigh Clark took to TikTok to share a video of herself attempting to clean the filthy brown walls, with the cloth she was using becoming coated in brown gunk almost immediately.

She tried to wipe away another section of the wall by wrapping it around herself, but the cloth was saturated with dirt.

“Never smoke in the house!” she wrote alongside a video in which she said, “My parents smoked 2 packs a day in their house!!!”

She revealed in the comments section that after her parents died, she was cleaning the house before selling it.

“I was getting their house ready to sell after they passed away,” she wrote, adding that they’d been “sick for years.”

In the comments section, people were quick to express their displeasure with the state of the walls, with some even offering their own suggestions for cleaning them up.

“I think people don’t realize how bad the smoke is in the house until you start cleaning it!!”

“It’s supposed to be good!” says the narrator.

Another added, “Sugar soap is amazing; my father’s walls were like that.”

Someone else commented, “That’s how my grandparents’ fridge was! I just thought it was a tan-ish color!”

“Then, after my grandmother died, I was wiping it, and WOAH.”

“TSP works wonders, but remember to wear gloves,” another person suggested.

