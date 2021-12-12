My pregnant wife sleeps in a separate room; my mother-in-law accuses me of being insensitive, but I don’t mind.

My pregnant wife has to sleep in a separate room; my mother-in-law accuses me of being insensitive, but I don’t mind.

A MAN has revealed that he forces his pregnant wife to sleep in a separate room because her tossing and turning disturbs his sleep and he’s tired of “putting up with it.”

The man claimed that his wife’s mother chastised him for his actions, but he insisted that his sleep was too important to be compromised.

In a Reddit post, he detailed his reasoning, and the response has been mixed.

His pregnant wife has hyperemesis gravidarum, and her sleep has suffered as a result.

“My wife is 5 months pregnant,” the man explained.

For both of us, the pregnancy has been difficult.

“She suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a very stressful condition for her.”

As a result, she is unable to work even part-time, and I am required to pick up the slack, working full-time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“My wife has been having trouble sleeping for the past two months, exacerbated by insomnia.

There are a lot of twists and turns, and I have to get up every few minutes to go to the bathroom.”

This is difficult not only for his wife, but it also affects his sleep.

“It absolutely destroys my sleep,” he explained.

I don’t want to come across as a jerk, but I have to get up early for work, and because I am a sensitive sleeper, all the sudden movements jolt me awake.”

It became too much for the husband to handle at some point.

“I put up with it for a month before deciding I couldn’t take it any longer,” he explained.

I was only getting 5 hours of sleep, which is extremely difficult to function with in the tech industry.”

When he explained this to his wife, he said she was completely understanding and moved to a different room.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse when his wife’s parents came to visit.

“She casually joked about how she sleeps in a different room when her parents came to visit us,” he said.

“My MIL did not take this lightly and questioned me about why I had done this; I explained my defense, and she said it was the least I could do to assist her.

It’s not like I’m going to be able to help her with her sleep issues anyway???”

The man admitted that he and his wife had a disagreement over bringing up their separate bedrooms in front of her parents, but that they have since reconciled.

In the comments, there was a lot of disagreement, and many people said the…

