My run-down garden was completely transformed for £100, and here’s how you can do the same.

A WOMAN who spent just £100 to completely transform her garden has shared her top tips on how to do the same.

Becky Lane, 34, and her husband Adam, 33, moved from London to the Surrey countryside recently.

Using her previous project experience, the mother set about transforming her drab concrete courtyard into a relaxing oasis.

White flooring, decking, outdoor furniture, plants, and lighting have replaced the empty space.

Becky explained the home is their third renovation project while posting photos of the project to the @21oakham Instagram account.

“With summer quickly approaching, we wanted to create a space to relax and chill in but on a budget,” she told MyToolShed.

“First, we jet washed the entire courtyard.”

The dead shrubs and weeds were then removed.

“After the paving was washed, we used white masonry paint to paint it.”

This not only served as a primer, but it also made it much easier to spot all of the cracks in the paving.

“My husband looked up some YouTube videos on how to fill in all the cracks with ready-mixed mortar.

“We repurposed the pots we found in the previous owner’s garden by painting them white masonry paint to give them a new lease on life.”

Becky revealed that the garden makeover was made possible by Ikea and Facebook Marketplace bargains.

“Ikea is our all-time favorite, but we’re also loving Facebook Marketplace for upcycles – we got an old rusty swing frame for our courtyard from Facebook Marketplace that we spray painted black and added a rope swingchair to, which we’ve dubbed the ‘adults drinking chair.'”

“I also find that making a moodboard using your favorite Instagram or Pinterest accounts is very helpful.”

Begin with a vision and use it as a compass when you’re out shopping.

“Don’t go shopping unless you have a specific goal in mind; otherwise, you’ll end up with a bunch of random items.”

This isn’t the first time Becky and Adam have gone through a transformation.

The couple paid £175,000.00 for a two-bedroom flat in South East London in 2014.

It was sold for £285, 000 a year later.

And, despite the fact that Becky admits she would have struggled to put flat-pack Ikea furniture together a few years ago, they have done the majority of the renovations themselves.

“We always look for the worst house on the best street — somewhere that has the potential to make us money,” she explained.

It is critical to live somewhere with excellent schools and transportation.

“We both returned to our childhood homes and began to save money…

I have a can-do attitude and will try any project if there’s a video on it. Becky Lane