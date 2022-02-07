My secret is that I never dry my face with regular towels because I look so young.

THE SEARCH FOR AGE-DEFYING SKIN IS ONE OF THE MOST COMMON.

We often buy all of the products on the market that promise to make us look younger, from retinol creams to laser treatments to collagen powders.

Because of her youthful appearance, one woman, a beauty and skin expert known on TikTok as @Isabelle.Lux, has gained a following.

Despite the fact that Isabelle is 30, viewers have commented that she appears to be around the age of twenty-one.

She recently shared some anti-aging advice with the public.

Her first faux pas involved a common face-washing blunder.

“When drying your face, don’t use a regular towel.

Use a face towel or a paper towel instead.

“Regular towels are far too rough and harbor a great deal of bacteria,” she explained.

A pack of seven bamboo face towels can be purchased for (dollar)24 on Amazon.

Her second tip was to refrain from washing your face in the shower.

“You run the risk of your hair or body products being pushed into your skin.”

“Not to mention the fact that the water is always scalding.”

Rather, use cool or room-temperature sink water to wash your face.

Her third point was about our sleeping habits.

“Finally, no matter what it takes, learn to sleep on your back.”

“Sleeping on your side can cause all kinds of wrinkles on the side of your face that nothing can fix.”

Her fans appreciated the advice:

One wrote, “I’m writing this all down haha.”

“I’ve been drying my face with paper towels since I was 12 years old.”

“I’ve always been a material girl,” said another.

