My shopping addiction cost me £38k – here’s how I’m going to SAVE money in 2022… and all you need is an envelope.

MANY OF US HAVE PROBLEMS WITH MONEY BUDGETING.

Yasmine Camilla, 36, from London, is documenting her debt repayment journey on TikTok in the hopes of assisting others who are having financial difficulties.

The mother of two has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares her money-saving tips.

Yasmine, who has two credit cards and five personal loans, says her debt stems from a variety of sources.

Yasmine grew up in social housing in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and her family was on welfare for the majority of her childhood.

“My parents probably struggled to get by, and I remember us not being able to buy things, even food, when we wanted to,” she explained.

“However, I was in possession of everything I required.”

“I finished my A-Levels and began working at the age of 16, working nonstop.”

“Eventually, when I was 20, I bought a flat with a mortgage of 110 percent.

“I didn’t have a deposit and had no way of saving one.”

That property was purchased with the help of my ex.

“At the time, I was working a job that paid £7 an hour but allowed me to work on my own time; it was a clocking in/clocking out system.”

“So I worked as long as I physically could to increase my pay so I could get the largest mortgage possible, which was £140,000.”

“In London, we have a one-bedroom flat.”

“We didn’t make a lot of money on that flat because the market crashed, but we were able to pay it off enough to move from a flat to a house, which is where I currently live.”

“House prices were lower because it was such a long time ago.”

“I didn’t go to university; I started on the shop floor and still work in retail, though now in a head office position doing project management.”

Yasmine revealed how she got into debt on TikTok.

“During the pandemic, my income decreased and my outgoings increased; while many people were able to save money, I was unable to do so.”

“As a single parent, I paid for whatever I could to make things easier.”

At the time, I was working a very stressful job, which I have since left.

“I’ve got a better job now.”

Because the kids weren’t in school, I was paying for childcare when it was allowed, and my expenses just went up in general.

“Having said that, there are some things I’ve spent money on that I shouldn’t have, and that…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.