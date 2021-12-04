My simple tip guaranteed that my burgers and fries were always fresh when I worked at McDonald’s.

Have you ever gone to McDonald’s and been surprised by how quickly your burger is delivered?

Well, a former employee of the fast-food chain revealed what he learned to say in order to always get a fresh burger.

“I used to work at McDonald’s and picked up this tip when I was a kid working there,” he explained.

“If you want your sandwich or fries, or anything else, made fresh, make sure to specify something special, such as no pickles, no onions, light ketchup, or no salt on the fries.”

It has to be freshly prepared.

“No one wants an old sandwich that’s been sitting around for a while, so if you order something special, it has to be made fresh.”

Unfortunately, another McDonald’s employee revealed the truth about their favorite fries.

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s employee showed what collects at the bottom of the fries tray throughout the day.

They scrape the grease and leftover fries from the bottom of the tray into a large metal tool, which usually scoops up the fries and places them in cartons, as seen in the video.

After hearing it countless times at the restaurant, the fast-food worker wrote over the video, “I’m trying to stay healthy, I’ll just get the fries.”

“Are you sure about that?” she asked later.

“Guys, please, these aren’t the fries,” she said in the comments section.

“At the end of the day, it’s the oil and salt that’s left.”

She also stated that the waste was not scraped directly from beneath the fries, but that residue that fell through the filter was caught in the tray.

“It has no bearing on the taste of your fries.”

“It’s just the residue under the filter from making 1,000 fries,” says the narrator.

“Nobody thinks fries are healthy,” one user said in response to her caption.

“I have zero McProblems with this video,” another said, seemingly unconcerned about the grease build-up.

“That’s the flavor, tho,” one person even said.

“Y’all the point isn’t that they’re actually serving you this, it’s that THIS is what’s IN what they’re serving you,” a wise commenter explained.

“Yes, I used to always think about the customers and be like are you sure,” a former McDonald’s employee explained.

Some have dubbed the grease slick “the forbidden secret sauce” and “forbidden mashed potato,” implying that the video did not deter everyone.

The chip tray is lifted up in another video, revealing layers of grease that have gotten through the holes and are scraped away.

“Every workplace with…,” she clarified again.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]