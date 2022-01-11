My simple tip, which I picked up while working at Taco Bell, will keep your burrito tightly wrapped while you eat it without making a mess.

My simple trick, which I learned while working at Taco Bell, will keep your burrito tightly wrapped while you eat it WITHOUT MESSING IT UP.

EVER WONDER HOW Taco Bell employees wrap those burritos so well that nothing spills out when you bite into it?

Well, one of their employees just revealed how they do it – and it’s completely changed the game.

Marina, a Chicago woman, recorded the mesmerizing moment and shared it on Facebook.

She folded the side pieces together before dragging them out at an equal distance from her tortilla, which was flat on the counter with the fillings inside.

She then folded the tortilla in half, holding both sides down, before tucking the bottom piece under the fillings to fit around them.

She rolled the burrito until it was tightly wrapped, holding the bottom piece down and tucking in the edges of the top flap.

It’ll take a few tries to get it right, but talk about a game-changer.

We aren’t the only ones who believe this.

“The only way to wrap a burrito,” wrote one onlooker.

“It’s solid, stable, easy to distribute the ingredients evenly, and you don’t end up with a weird clump of ONLY tortilla.”

“I haven’t worked there in nearly two years, and my fiancé and mother still force me to do this,” a second person added.

“I really learned something here today,” a third said.

Taco Bell recently announced a 30-day membership that includes one taco per day.

With the Taco Lover’s Pass, Taco Bell customers can enjoy one taco per day for 30 days for (dollar)10 per month.

Members of the Taco Bell rewards program who have downloaded the Taco Bell app will be able to purchase the subscription, which is a nationwide promotion, beginning Thursday.

The subscription includes soft tacos, spicy potato soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and Doritos tacos, among other items.

After subscribing to the app, customers can add a taco to their basket during the checkout process, which unlocks a special section within the app.

